Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.African court denies bail to man charged in parliament fire

02/04/2022 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started, appears in the Cape Town Magistrate Court, in Cape Town,

(Reuters) -A South African court denied bail on Friday to a man charged with crimes including arson over a devastating fire at the national parliament in Cape Town in January, prosecutors said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that it believed it had a strong case against the accused, Zandile Mafe, who has denied the charges against him.

The NPA said it would oppose any appeal launched by Mafe against the bail ruling, adding that Mafe's lawyer had told reporters outside the Cape Town Regional Court that such an appeal would be made.

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft, according to the NPA.

The state had argued that releasing him could endanger public safety and that he was a flight risk. Mafe's lawyer previously said he was a scapegoat for authorities' failures and that his arrest was a cover-up because it would have been a disgrace for no one to have been arrested.

Officials have described the fire, which severely damaged parts of the parliament precinct, as an attack on South African democracy.

The legislature has played a crucial role in helping roll back repressive apartheid-era policies over the past three decades. Some parts of the parliament complex date to the 1880s when South Africa was under British colonial rule.

(Reporting by Alexander WinningEditing by Mark Heinrich and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.29% 550.26 Delayed Quote.3.30%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 2046.4 Delayed Quote.3.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.22% 179.23 Delayed Quote.2.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:53aNews corp has announced it has been the target of a persistent c…
RE
07:50aKazakhstan wants more oil output to stay at home to tackle fuel problems
RE
07:50aKazakhstan wants foreign operators of its main oilfields to supp…
RE
07:49aS.African court denies bail to man charged in parliament fire
RE
07:49aOlympics-Putin and Xi mix politics and sport, unveiling alliance at Olympics
RE
07:46aEuro adds gains after ECB's 'ground-breaking' hawkish turn
RE
07:45aHacker attack hits airport services provider Swissport
RE
07:44aBiden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official
RE
07:42aSTEPHEN SCHERR : Hertz names ex-Goldman Sachs CFO Scherr as top boss
RE
07:40aOne of toshiba's top 15 shareholders says toshiba has opted for…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
4Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn
5Atos' M&A prospects hang in the balance of French government

HOT NEWS