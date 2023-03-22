S.African insurer OUTsurance reports almost 150% jump in interim profit

Today at 04:44 am Share

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African short-term insurer OUTsurance Group reported on Wednesday an almost 150% jump in half-year profit as it benefited from strong premium growth and favourable operating conditions.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at 86.6 South African cents in the year to Dec. 31, up from 35 cents posted a year ago. (Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)