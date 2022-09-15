Advanced search
S.African lender FirstRand reports 22% rise in full-year profit

09/15/2022 | 04:12am EDT
The logos of companies Rand Merchant Bank, FNB, and Wesbank are seen outside the FirstRand offices in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand Ltd on Thursday reported a 22% rise in full-year profit, near the middle of its estimated range, as the bank continued to benefit from a rebound in economic activity.

The continent's biggest bank by market capitalisation posted a headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of 585.3 South African cents ($0.3346), up from 480.5 cents a year ago.

South African lenders have rebounded from COVID-19 lows sooner than expected but are seen treading a fine line between high local unemployment worsened by rising inflation and higher interest rates that are a positive for banks but increase the risks of loans going sour.

However, the country's top banks so far have said they would see a net benefit of higher rates, boosting their core business.

FirstRand posted a net interest margin, which shows how much profit a bank is making from its core interest-earning assets, of 4.4%, a growth of 5 basis points from the prior year.

($1 = 17.4919 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 440.06 Real-time Quote.-17.76%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.44% 1882.84 Real-time Quote.-5.12%
FIRSTRAND LIMITED -0.23% 64.39 End-of-day quote.5.90%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.01% 144.49 Real-time Quote.-16.94%
