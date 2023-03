(Reuters) - South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) on Wednesday reported a 48% drop in annual profit due to lower production and surging costs.

The platinum miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 12.03 rand ($0.6465) in the 12 months to Dec.31, compared to 23.25 rand during the previous corresponding period. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

($1 = 18.6076 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Kim Coghill)