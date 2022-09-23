S.African power cuts to ease over weekend, more seen next week

Eskom said in a statement that electricity cuts would be lowered from the current "Stage 5" to "Stage 4" on Saturday morning at 0500 local time (0300 GMT), until 0500 local time on Sunday.

They will then be lowered to "Stage 3" until 0500 local time on Monday.

"The capacity constraints will persist throughout next week, and current indications are that load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 3 for most of the week," Eskom added, using a term for power outages.

This year is set to see a record amount of electricity shed from the grid in Africa's most industrialised nation, choking economic growth and fuelling public frustration.

(Reporting by Anait MiridzhanianEditing by Alexander Winning)