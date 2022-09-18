S.African power utility implements Stage 6 power cuts

CAPE TOWN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South African power utility
Eskom has implemented Stage 6 power cuts from 4:16 a.m. (0216
GMT) on Sunday after more generating units at its Kusile and
Kriel power stations tripped offline.
The utility appealed to the public to help conserve
electricity as it moved to its highest level of power cuts, only
the third time since Eskom started what it calls "loadshedding"
following a chronic power crisis that started more than a decade
ago.
Eskom, which gets most of its electricity from ageing
coal-fired power plants prone to breakdowns, plans to cut about
6,000 megawatts of power to help prevent a catastrophic collapse
of the national electricity grid.
The last time struggling Eskom resorted to Stage 6, which
means at least six hours without power a day for most South
Africans, was in June. It had previously done so during a power
crisis in December 2019.
Eskom will brief the media at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) to provide
an update on the way forward.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and William Mallard)