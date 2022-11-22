Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S.African rand gains as dollar retreats amid return of risk appetite

11/22/2022 | 04:14pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand gained on Tuesday, as the dollar retreated amid investor demand for riskier assets.

At 1605 GMT, the rand traded at 17.2800 against the dollar, 0.19% stronger than its previous close.

The South African currency had slipped on Monday, as market sentiment was dented by worries about a rise in COVID-19 cases in China and tightening restrictions in some cities there, sending the safe-haven dollar higher.

However, recent cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data has raised global investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may be in a position to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

Investors will be looking at minutes from the Fed's November meeting due on Wednesday for any clues on the outlook for interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals was last trading down 0.37% at 107.37.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose slightly, mirroring similar moves in global equities as improved risk appetite boosted markets.

Overall on the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 0.4% higher, while the broader all-share ended up 0.42%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower, with the yield up 5 basis points to 10.290%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav AcharyaEditing by Uttaresh.V and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.37% 0.66303 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.18703 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.7453 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.05% 17.76898 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.02763 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012247 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.76% 0.6141 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.28% 17.2936 Delayed Quote.7.70%
Latest news "Economy"
11:35aHuawei separates Russia business from other CIS countries -source
RE
11:34aPope sacks leadership of worldwide Catholic charity, names commissioner
RE
11:30aItaly police arrest woman mafia boss, 48 others in raid outside Milan
RE
11:28aWho are the Oath Keepers on trial for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack?
RE
11:26aGermany to withdraw troops from Mali by May 2024 -sources
RE
11:26aBrazil transition team asks Bolsonaro govt to halt Petrobras asset sales
RE
11:24aFed's Mester: Lowering inflation remains Fed's main goal
RE
11:24aExplainer-Europe's much-debated plan to cap gas prices
RE
11:22aECB still has long way ahead of it on rate hikes -Ifo president
RE
11:22aFtx continues to suffer cyberattacks as bankruptcy begins, "subs…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 hits two-month high as oil stocks rebound
2INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening up on overnight slide in oil
3LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Credit Suisse cuts Vodafone; Citi likes BP
4Analyst recommendations: Activision, BP, HubSpot, Procter & Gamble, Vod..
5Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

HOT NEWS