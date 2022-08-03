S.African rand rises; China's response to Pelosi visit not as severe as feared

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The South African rand
regained some ground on Wednesday as China's response to U.S.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was not as severe
as some in financial markets had feared.
Pelosi's visit has caused an escalation in tensions between
the United States and China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway
province, triggering a sell-off in risk-sensitive currencies
like the rand on Tuesday.
China demonstrated its anger with a burst of military
activity, and by summoning the U.S. ambassador and halting
several agricultural imports from Taiwan. But demand for
safe-haven assets eased on Wednesday, providing some respite to
the rand.
At 0730 GMT, the South African currency traded at
16.6800 to the dollar, nearly 1% stronger than its previous
close. On Tuesday it lost almost 2%.
Also providing support to rand assets in a relatively light
week for domestic economic data, a purchasing managers' index
survey showed South African private sector activity expanded for
the third month in a row in July.
The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond
was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up
2 basis points to 10.365%.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning
Editing by Mark Potter)