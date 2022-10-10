Advanced search
S.African rand steady as investors get ready for U.S. data

10/10/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand steadied on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week, which could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

At 1622 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1400 against the dollar, 0.06% stronger than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was up 0.36% at 113.22.

The safe-haven dollar was buoyed by renewed concerns over global economic growth amid geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices.

"The rand will... remain vulnerable to weakness, as well as some volatility this quarter, led by U.S. data releases," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

U.S. inflation data due on Thursday is forecast to show that headline inflation rate came in at a hot 8.1% year-on-year in September, but easing from 8.3% in August.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) fell, mirroring similar moves in global equities as growth concerns worried investors.

Overall on the JSE, the the Top-40 ended 1.51% lower, while the broader all-share index closed down 1.38%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly weaker, with the yield up 1 basis point to 10.730%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.38% 1.1026 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.7259 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.31% 17.55908 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 0.96909 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.52% 0.012139 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.94% 0.55515 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.10% 18.12 Delayed Quote.13.35%
