Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S.African rand weakens as dollar gains on safe-haven demand

10/14/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A South African Rand is seen in this illustration picture

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened on Friday as the dollar gained from investor demand for safe-haven assets amid global recession worries.

At 1615 GMT the rand fell by 0.3% to 18.3100 against the dollar.

The risk-sensitive rand had firmed in the morning session as it recovered from a 29-month low it hit on Thursday, after higher than expected U.S. consumer prices data raised the likelihood of another large increase to U.S. interest rates next month.

However, the dollar bounced back as demand for safe-haven assets returned amid market volatility, exacerbated by political turmoil in the United Kingdom and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading up 0.62% at 113.28.

In the week ahead, South African investors will be looking at local consumer inflation data for September.

"We expect the headline CPI reading to ease to 7.4% y/y in September from 7.6% y/y in August on a further deceleration in fuel price inflation," Investec analyst Lara Hodes said in a research note.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, weighed down by gold mining companies as gold prices took a hit due to the stronger dollar.

Overall on the stock market, the Top-40 index fell 0.2%, while the broader all-share index closed down 0.19%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger, with the yield down 2.5 basis points at 10.820%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.16% 0.62212 Delayed Quote.-13.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.92% 1.1194 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.70% 0.721 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.09% 17.80792 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.34% 0.97337 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012154 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.13% 0.55708 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.33% 18.29624 Delayed Quote.14.36%
Latest news "Economy"
12:44pUkraine wants global financial crime watchdog to expel Russia
RE
12:43pWall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
RE
12:41pBrothers admit to murdering Maltese anti-corruption journalist
RE
12:36pUkraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023
RE
12:35pGood day for UK gilts turns bad after PM Truss gives statement
RE
12:34pChilean peso closes down 2.57% vs dollar, lowest level in two we…
RE
12:29pS.African rand weakens as dollar gains on safe-haven demand
RE
12:28pDollar/yen up almost 1%, hits fresh 32-year low of 148.73…
RE
12:26pTop Republican on Senate antitrust panel promises oversight of grocery deal
RE
12:26pOpel to recall nearly 200,000 Insignia models - Handelsblatt
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
4Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS