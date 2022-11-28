Advanced search
S.African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment

11/28/2022 | 10:31am EST
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand weakened on Monday as protests in Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy and hit global market sentiment.

At 1521 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand traded at 17.1100 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.23% weaker than its closing level on Friday.

The rand is used by some investors as a proxy for emerging market risk and is highly susceptible to swings in investor confidence.

"Persistence of a harsh zero-COVID policy in China would negatively affect EMs (Emerging Markets) into 2023," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

No major South African economic data releases were due on Monday.

Local investors on Tuesday will turn their attention towards third-quarter unemployment data, which could provide some clues on the health of the South African economy.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose slightly, with the Top-40 index ending 0.36% higher, while the broader all-share index closed up 0.3%.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond also slipped, with the yield rising 5 basis points to 10.270%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.66926 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.20366 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.7444 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.08% 2005.94 Real-time Quote.0.95%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.10% 17.7981 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.03993 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012256 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
INVESTEC GROUP 1.43% 103.4 End-of-day quote.18.10%
JSE LIMITED 1.02% 105.49 End-of-day quote.-5.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.62062 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.11% 17.12586 Delayed Quote.6.88%
