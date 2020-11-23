S.African regulator asks public to comment on government's nuclear plan

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy
regulator on Monday invited the public to comment on a
government plan to procure new nuclear capacity to come online
after 2030.
People can submit written comments to Nersa by Feb. 5, after
which the regulator will hold public hearings before deciding
whether to support the government's proposal to procure 2,500
megawatts (MW) of additional nuclear capacity.
Recurring power outages caused by breakdowns at state
utility Eskom's coal-fired power stations are one of the main
obstacles to growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.
But some civil society groups and economists are sceptical
about the government's intention to add more nuclear capacity,
seeing it as a costly option at a time that public finances are
hugely stretched by the coronavirus crisis.
Three years ago, activists blocked a massive 9,600 MW
nuclear expansion project under former President Jacob Zuma that
some believed was a conduit for corruption. Zuma denied the
project was corrupt.
South Africa has the only operational nuclear power station
in Africa, a 1,900 MW facility near Cape Town that was built
under apartheid.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)