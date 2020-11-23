Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.African regulator asks public to comment on government's nuclear plan

11/23/2020 | 03:17am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy regulator on Monday invited the public to comment on a government plan to procure new nuclear capacity to come online after 2030.

People can submit written comments to Nersa by Feb. 5, after which the regulator will hold public hearings before deciding whether to support the government's proposal to procure 2,500 megawatts (MW) of additional nuclear capacity.

Recurring power outages caused by breakdowns at state utility Eskom's coal-fired power stations are one of the main obstacles to growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

But some civil society groups and economists are sceptical about the government's intention to add more nuclear capacity, seeing it as a costly option at a time that public finances are hugely stretched by the coronavirus crisis.

Three years ago, activists blocked a massive 9,600 MW nuclear expansion project under former President Jacob Zuma that some believed was a conduit for corruption. Zuma denied the project was corrupt.

South Africa has the only operational nuclear power station in Africa, a 1,900 MW facility near Cape Town that was built under apartheid.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

11/23/2020 | 03:17am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.42% 503.25 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.16% 1731.12 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.32% 163.68 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aQ&A : Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
03:42aGermany's idt biologika says if all clinical studies on covid-19 vaccine are successful, we could apply for accelerated approval at end of 2021
RE
03:37aGerman vaccine maker idt biologika says phase 2 study of covid-19 vaccine candidate will start at end of year
RE
03:37aBlackstone seeks $5 billion for second Asia buyout fund - source
RE
03:36aCOVID-19 lockdown hurts Germany's services sector - PMI
RE
03:33aS&P sceptical of allowing corporates into Indian banking
RE
03:25aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Multinationals see opportunities in China's higher-level opening-up
PU
03:23aFRENCH BUSINESS ACTIVITY AT SIX-MONTH LOW AFTER SECOND LOCKDOWN : Pmi
RE
03:20aFACTBOX : Brexit and the City of London - what changes and when
RE
03:19aFSB examines financial stability implications of climate change
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares rise as vaccine hopes inject relief
2NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Financial Services News of the Day
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : lays out productivity plans in virus-led restructuring
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Alibaba CEO says China's draft anti-monopoly rules 'timely and necessary'
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ