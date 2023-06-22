It reported headline earnings per share of 1,205.7 cents for the year ended April 1, down from 1,282.1 cents a year earlier.
The company, which is a leader in the apparel and home sectors, estimates its revenue lost due to power cuts was around one billion rand ($54.42 million) from September 2022 to March 2023.
Compounding revenue lost, consumers are tightening their purse strings, with clothing and footwear inflation expanding in May to 3.2% year-on-year, according to government statistics.
"Loadshedding has become a permanent and tiresome obstacle to businesses in South Africa and the cost of doing business has materially increased, stifling economic growth," the company said in a statement referring to the power cuts.
($1 = 18.3741 rand)
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jacqueline Wong)