JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African food retailer Spar on Wednesday posted a 30.3% fall in its half-year earnings, led by inflationary pressures on consumers and increased operational costs arising from rolling blackouts.

The company said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure of corporates in South Africa - fell from 642.6 cents to 447.9 cents in the six months ended March 31.

South Africa is facing its worst rolling blackouts on record, costing Spar retailers over 700 million rand ($37.59 million) on diesel for generators over this period alone.

In addition, the company has had to endure an acceleration in food inflation. South Africa's food and non-alcholic beverages inflation for April sat at 13.9%, according to government statistics.

"While conditions are expected to remain tough, management is taking action to reduce the impact thereof and will continue to attract consumers through real value house brand offerings," the company said in a statement.

The company announced Shirley Zinn as the new deputy chairperson of its board, effective immediately.

($1 = 18.6197 rand)

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)