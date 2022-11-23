Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S.African tech investor Naspers first-half profit slumps 93%

11/23/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Naspers logo is seen in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Naspers Ltd said on Wednesday its interim profit slipped 93% as the technology investor increased funding of its businesses and also due to a lower contribution of profit from its biggest investment Tencent.

The Cape Town-based firm reported a headline earnings per share of 24 cents for the six months that ended Sept. 30, as against 368 cents posted in the same period a year ago.

The company also bore the brunt of high inflation, higher interest rates and a drop in valuations of technology companies, forcing it to adopt cost-cutting measures for the second half to shore up profitability, it said.

Naspers, one of Africa's biggest companies, has investments spread across online businesses including classifieds, food delivery, payments and education - generally considered its e-commerce portfolio.

Its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary, Prosus NV, is the holding firm of these businesses, but its main source of profit is Chinese technology behemoth Tencent, where it is the majority shareholder.

Its investments into e-commerce businesses will peak in the current financial year and will reach profitability in next two years, it said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -3.42% 2403.76 End-of-day quote.-2.76%
PROSUS N.V. 1.85% 57.7 Real-time Quote.-23.01%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.59% 281.8 Delayed Quote.-39.27%
Latest news "Economy"
03:07aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher Ahead of PMI Data; Fed Minutes in Focus
DJ
03:05aBundesbank warns banks against 'careless' payout pledges as economy cools
RE
03:01aCredit suisse shares open 2.7% lower following profit warning…
RE
03:00aBundesbank's wuermeling says banks shouldn't make medium-term te…
RE
02:59aBoohoo says report of poor warehouse working conditions not reflective of site
RE
02:53aPoland's PGE posts 17% profit rise, sees financing challenges ahead
RE
02:43aUK's De La Rue says weak cash demand drags on profits
RE
02:37aGlencore to sell Australian copper mine to SPAC for $1.1 billion
RE
02:34aIsrael Discount Bank reports higher third quarter profit
RE
02:34aTelkom earnings fall as mobile sales slow, costs rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Naspers 1st Half Operating Loss Narrowed On Robust Ecommerce Revenue
2Copper slips as China COVID fears outweigh supply tightness
3PORSCHE AG : Bernstein lowers its rating to Sell
4Volkswagen workers in Germany to receive 8.5% more pay - IG Metall
5Hong Kong stocks track Wall St gains; China slides

HOT NEWS