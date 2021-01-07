S.African union to approach constitutional court over public sector wage ruling

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Public
Servants Association trade union said on Thursday that it would
approach the constitutional court over a ruling in favour of the
government in a dispute over public sector wages.
The Labour Appeal Court ruled last month that it would be
unlawful for trade unions to enforce wage increases that were
due to come into force in April 2020 because it would contravene
parts of the constitution and public service regulations.
