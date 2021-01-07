Log in
S.African union to approach constitutional court over public sector wage ruling

01/07/2021 | 06:04am EST
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Public Servants Association trade union said on Thursday that it would approach the constitutional court over a ruling in favour of the government in a dispute over public sector wages.

The Labour Appeal Court ruled last month that it would be unlawful for trade unions to enforce wage increases that were due to come into force in April 2020 because it would contravene parts of the constitution and public service regulations.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Nqobile Dludla)


© Reuters 2021
