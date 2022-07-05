S.African unions NUM, NUMSA accept wage offer from Eskom - media

Last week Eskom started implementing the worst power cuts the country has seen in more than two years, blaming them on striking workers hampering efforts to bring malfunctioning power units back online.

Fin24 cited NUM's energy sector coordinator, Khangela Baloyi, as saying NUM and NUMSA had agreed to the wage offer in principle and were on the cusp of signing an agreement. Baloyi did not answer his phone when called by Reuters.

eNCA cited NUM's general secretary, William Mabapa, as saying: "In principle, yes, there is an agreement."

South Africans have faced intermittent power cuts for more than a decade that have hindered economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

The so-called "Stage 6" outages imposed by Eskom from last week have meant many people have been without power for at least six hours a day. The last time they were as severe was in December 2019.

