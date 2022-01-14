Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.African unions get green light to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines

01/14/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A mine shaft is seen at the Sibanye gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's labour arbitration body has cleared unions to give Sibanye-Stillwater notice of a strike after the two sides failed to resolve a dispute over wages for gold mine workers, the company said on Friday.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which has been mediating between Sibanye and unions, declared the dispute unresolved as of Dec. 21 and issued a certificate on Monday allowing the unions to give strike notice and the company to implement a lockout.

Both parties have to give 48 hours' notice prior to any strike or lockout action.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA have been negotiating as a united coalition for the first time.

Sibanye's current wage offer would mean an increase of 520 rand ($33.96) per month in the first year of the agreement, 610 rand per month in the second and 640 rand per month in the third year for certain categories of miners.

The coalition of unions has demanded a 1,000-rand per month wage hike for the lowest-paid worker in each of the three years.

Sibanye said it had paid workers for the months from July to November 2021 based on the current offer despite an agreement not having been reached. Sibanye will continue to engage with the unions to reach a "fair and reasonable" agreement, it said.

($1 = 15.3124 rand)

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Nelson Banya, Editing by Promit Mukherjee, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.29% 1826.8 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.08% 1064.6837 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED -0.75% 57.07 End-of-day quote.16.23%
SILVER 0.05% 23.0697 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aCitigroup is resuming share buybacks this quarter after hiatus to add to capital - cfo
RE
08:53aU.S. import prices fall in December on petroleum products
RE
08:52aGenerali battle heats up as No.2 investor quits board
RE
08:52aOffice Depot parent delays spin-off after new offer for consumer business
RE
08:52aU.S. Retail Sales Down 1.9% in December
DJ
08:51aKazakhstan's bitcoin 'paradise' may be losing its lustre
RE
08:48a'BE AFRAID' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack as Russia moves more troops
RE
08:48a'BE AFRAID' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack as Russia moves more troops
RE
08:48a'BE AFRAID' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack as Russia moves more troops
RE
08:45aBrazil poll shows Lula gaining over Bolsonaro, third candidate 'embryonic'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks set for worst week since November on hawkish Fed commen..
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
4Djokovic races to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again
5Futures slip after mixed results from big banks

HOT NEWS