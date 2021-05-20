S&C Electric : Furthers Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing with Expansion of Wisconsin Production Facility

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 -S&C Electric Company, a leading innovator of advanced electrical grid equipment, today broke ground on a new 55,000-square-foot manufacturing expansion in Franklin, Wis. Adjacent to the company's existing 80,000-square-foot facility, the new expanded space will increase the company's U.S. manufacturing operations and bring an additional 50 skilled jobs to the 150 team members presently based in Franklin.

The company celebrated the groundbreaking on May 20 with city and state officials, including Steve Olson, Franklin mayor; Bradley Julian, Wisconsin state senator; Calli Berg, Franklin director of economic development; Shari Hanneman, Franklin alderwoman; Rick Oliva, Franklin chief of police; James Mayer, assistant chief of operations, Franklin fire department; and Shannon Anthoine, assistant chief of EMS, Franklin fire department.

'S&C Electric Company has been a valued member of the Franklin community for nearly two decades,' said Olson. 'We're thrilled to see S&C continue the tradition of expansion in the City of Franklin and provide job opportunities for our residents, particularly given the meaningful work they do and high-tech solutions they offer to keep the power on around the world.'

Opening in 2022, the expanded Franklin facility will house the company's assembly and production of Scada-Mate® Switching Systems and will serve as a second polymer product-manufacturing location, benefiting the local assembly of S&C's IntelliRupter® PulseCloser® Fault Interrupter. These devices help minimize power outages, and their expanded production will benefit electric utilities around the world as they continue to improve power delivery.

'For more than 110 years, S&C has continued to address the challenges facing today's power grid, and we've maintained this growth through innovative manufacturing practices and strategic expansions,' said Jim Johnson Jr., S&C's chief operating officer. 'We are excited to deepen our roots in Franklin, and through the expansion we will be able to meet the growing demand for resilient and reliable electricity.'

S&C's Franklin manufacturing facility initially opened in 2002 and has grown over two decades, with a previous expansion in 2012. Beyond its presence in Franklin, S&C also maintains U.S. manufacturing facilities in Chicago and West Palm Beach, Fla.

In January 2021, the employee-owned company was recognized as one of the top workplaces in the manufacturing industry, ranking second nationally. For additional information about S&C and its manufacturing facilities, visit sandc.com.