S.KOREA TO USE UPCOMING SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET TO CREATE MORE THAN 150,000 JOBS - FINANCE MINISTRY

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
S.KOREA TO USE UPCOMING SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET TO CREATE MORE THAN 150,000 JOBS - FINANCE MINISTRY
06/28/2021 | 03:00am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
S.KOREA TO USE UPCOMING SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET TO CREATE MORE THAN 150,000 JOBS - FINANCE MINISTRY
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10a
Australia shares end flat as Sydney lockdown disrupts travel
RE
03:09a
China to buy pork for state reserves to support prices
RE
03:08a
Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche jumbo bond sale
RE
03:07a
TENCENT
: Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent
RE
03:04a
South Korea upgrades 2021 growth outlook to 11-year-high, plans to create new jobs
RE
03:03a
China administered total of 1.186 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 27
RE
03:03a
China administered total of 1.186 bln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of june 27 - health authority
RE
03:01a
UK's JD Sports to buy 80% stake in Spanish online retailer Deporvillage for $167 million
RE
03:00a
S.korea to use upcoming supplementary budget to create more than 150,000 jobs - finance ministry
RE
03:00a
S.korea finance ministry sharply upgrades 2021 growth to 11-year high of 4.2% from previous forecast of 3.2%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2
Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
3
THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
: THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES : Indian shares edge lower as tech losses outweigh gai..
4
Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
5
Macron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push
More news
HOT NEWS
NIKE, INC.
+15.53%
NIKE INC : RBC keeps its Buy rating
FEDEX CORPORATION
-3.63%
FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLD.
+38.87%
Virgin Galactic Gets FAA Approval to Fly Customers to Space
DANONE
+2.87%
DANONE : From Neutral to Buy by JP Morgan
RENAULT
+0.43%
Renault : seals electric car battery deals with Envision, Verkor
SANOFI
+0.43%
Sanofi Divests 16 Brands From European Consumer Healthcare Portfolio
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave