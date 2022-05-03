Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea April FX reserves fall on stronger dollar, intervention

05/03/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves measured in U.S. dollars shrank by the most in more than two years in April on the dollar's strength and dollar-selling intervention by the authorities, data showed on Wednesday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $449.30 billion as of the end of April, down $8.51 billion from $457.81 a month before, the Bank of Korea said.

It was the biggest monthly fall in the amount of foreign exchange reserves valued in U.S. dollars since March 2020.

The Bank of Korea in a statement attributed the decline to a stronger U.S. dollar and "measures to ease volatility in the foreign exchange market", a phrase often used to describe intervention by the authorities.

It did not elaborate on the intervention.

The won fell 3.5% against U.S. dollar last month, logging the fastest monthly fall since October 2016.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pDogecoin Lost 1.97% to $0.128 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.89% to $2774.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.80% to $37633.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pRussia fires more rockets at steel plant, some evacuees reach safety
RE
05:25pMajority of Americans prefer political candidates who support abortion -Reuters/Ipsos
RE
05:21pHigher rates needed to slow housing market demand -Bank of Canada
RE
05:21pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces New CFO
PU
05:21pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year
PU
05:16pSupreme Court draft abortion opinion sparks protests on both sides of debate
RE
05:16pUtilities Up Slightly Ahead of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS