S.Korea Aug exports growth seen slowing, inflation to cool slightly - Reuters poll

Outbound shipments in August were projected to grow 5.5% year-on-year, according to the median forecast of 23 economists, following a 9.2% gain in July.

That would extend their annual gains to a 22nd consecutive month, but mark the third slowest growth rate over this period.

Economists pointed to weaker demand from China, its largest trading partner, amid fallout from COVID-19 lockdown measures, and a decline in semiconductor prices for the moderating export momentum.

South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of this month grew 3.9% from the same period a year before, but sales to China dropped 11.2%, while shipments of its biggest-selling semiconductors fell 7.5%.

"Slowdown of export momentum seems to be in full swing now," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at Hi Investment and Securities. "Global economic slowdown, especially in China and Hong Kong, is expected to result in a slower export growth."

Imports were expected to grow at a much faster pace of 22.9%, accelerating from a 21.8% rise in the previous month, bringing the trade balance to a deficit for a fifth consecutive month and to a record monthly amount.

Full monthly trade data will be available on Sept. 1.

The poll also forecast the consumer price index to have risen 6.1% on-year in August, slowing slightly after accelerating for six straight months to 6.3% in July, the fastest pace since November 1998.

Among 24 economists, 75% expected the inflation rate to slow for the first time since January, while four expected a flat rate and two expected it to accelerate even further.

"This would mean an earlier-than-anticipated peaking of headline inflation, which may become a 'trigger' for the termination of the Bank of Korea's rate-hike cycle," said Oh Suk-tae, economist at Societe Generale.

"However, policymakers are likely to consider a number of other factors such as the chances of a rebound in energy inflation, the still-elevated level of core inflation and the widening policy rate differential between Korea and the U.S."

Factory output was forecast to post a seasonally adjusted 0.1% decline in July from the previous month, following two months of gains.

By Jihoon Lee