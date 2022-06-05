Log in
S.Korea: N.Korea missiles are 'serious provocation'

06/05/2022 | 06:57am EDT
STORY: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew at between 70-370 miles at altitudes between 15 miles and 59 miles.

In response, South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han held a National Security Council meeting and President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered "expanded deterrence of South Korea and the United States and continued reinforcement of united defense posture."

Later in the day, South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, in Seoul and held a telephone conference with their Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro.

The envoys said North Korea's missile launch is a clear violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions and strongly condemned it, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.


© Reuters 2022
