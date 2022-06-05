S.Korea: N.Korea missiles are 'serious provocation'

In response, South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han held a National Security Council meeting and President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered "expanded deterrence of South Korea and the United States and continued reinforcement of united defense posture."

Later in the day, South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, in Seoul and held a telephone conference with their Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro.

The envoys said North Korea's missile launch is a clear violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions and strongly condemned it, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.