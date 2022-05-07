Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
S.Korea NIS chief says N.Korea may conduct nuclear test before Biden visit to Seoul - Yonhap

05/07/2022 | 04:34am EDT
SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Park Jie-won said on Saturday that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test between South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration on Tuesday and U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul later this month, Yonhap news agency reported.

If North Korea miniaturises and lightens its nuclear warheads, short-range missiles can also be equipped with nuclear warheads, and the potential nuclear test is being viewed as very important because it could threaten both South Korea and Japan, Park told Yonhap in a phone call.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
