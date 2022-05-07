S.Korea NIS chief says N.Korea may conduct nuclear test before Biden visit to Seoul - Yonhap

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Intelligence
Service (NIS) chief Park Jie-won said on Saturday that North
Korea may conduct a nuclear test between South Korean
president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration on Tuesday and U.S.
President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul later this month, Yonhap
news agency reported.
If North Korea miniaturises and lightens its nuclear
warheads, short-range missiles can also be equipped with nuclear
warheads, and the potential nuclear test is being viewed as very
important because it could threaten both South Korea and Japan,
Park told Yonhap in a phone call.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by William Mallard)