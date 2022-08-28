Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea PM says weak won helpful for exports, expects policy tightening to lag U.S

08/28/2022 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A labourer works at a construction site in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The weakness in the won currency should help South Korea's economy, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Sunday, adding that he expected monetary policy to be tightened more slowly and by less than in the United States.

"The won's weakness should be helpful for the economy in aspects of exports and the current account, although it would increase inflationary pressure to some degree," Han said during a televised interview.

Han said the exchange rate was determined by the market and that international accords meant that intervention could only be undertaken to soothe short term volatility. The prime minister said such intervention should be minimal and only occur when needed.

In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Jackson Hole conference of central bankers in the United States, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said South Korean rates should rise until inflation is in decline, and that the central bank likely could not halt its tightening before the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aPower crunch in China's Sichuan Province eases - state media
RE
05:31aLibya's Tripoli quiet after worst fighting in two years
RE
05:22aTaliban accuses Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to use its airspace
RE
05:07aSwiss group to launch petition to rethink nuclear power plans
RE
04:43aCurrency tops list of challenges for Egypt's new central bank governor
RE
04:23aConvoy of Libya's Bashagha heading to Tripoli, eyewitness says
RE
04:22aMilitants kill six in attack on convoy from Burkina Faso gold mine
RE
03:52aS.Korea PM says weak won helpful for exports, expects policy tightening to lag U.S
RE
03:37aFamilies near Indian skyscraper demolition site vacate homes
RE
03:35aBayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom: gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable on Sunday
2CHINA MILITARY SAYS MONITORING U.S. NAVY SAILINGS THROUGH TAIWA…
3China reports 1,444 new coronavirus cases for Aug 27 vs 1,494 a day ear..
4Swiss group to launch petition to rethink nuclear power plans
5Sinopec's interim profit soars on stronger oil, gas prices

HOT NEWS