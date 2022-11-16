Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S.Korea, Saudi Arabia aim to set up meeting of leaders -Newsis

11/16/2022 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman attends the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and Saudi Arabia are arranging a possible meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is due to visit Seoul this week, the Newsis news agency said on Wednesday.

A South Korean presidential official said discussions for such a meeting were in the "final stage," the South Korean agency said.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:35aG20 declaration: we resolve to pursue efforts to limit the tempe…
RE
01:35aG20 declaration: efforts include accelerating efforts towards th…
RE
01:35aG20 declaration: we will increase our efforts to phase out ineff…
RE
01:34aG20 declaration: we call for continued support for developing, v…
RE
01:33aG20 vows to calibrate pace of interest rate hikes, avoid spillovers
RE
01:33aG20 declaration: we reiterate our commitment to achieve global n…
RE
01:32aG20 declaration: urgent to rapidly transform and diversify energ…
RE
01:32aUK bond dealers see jump in gilt issuance for 2023/24- Reuters poll
RE
01:29aBiden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, N.Ireland - White House
RE
01:26aG20 to calibrate pace of interest rate hikes, avoid spillovers - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh
2Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
3Siemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Earnings Release and Financial Results
4Arianespace to ramp up to full Ariane 6 rocket launch rate in 2026 - CE..
5Burning Rock Biotech : Q3 2022 Presentation Slides

HOT NEWS