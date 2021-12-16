S.Korea c.bank warns against inflation, leaves door open for Jan hike

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The chief of South Korea's central
bank sees the increasing threat of inflation taking hold in
Asia's fourth largest economy, he said on Thursday, leaving the
door open for an interest rate hike as early as January.
The central bank's board needs more time to properly assess
the economic impact of the latest social distancing curbs, but
there is no change in plans to gradually normalize monetary
policy, Governor Lee Ju-yeol said.
"We still see inflation at 2% for next year, but upside
risks seem bigger, hence we described our outlook as 2%-range,"
Lee told a news conference after releasing a bi-annual report on
inflation.
"Basically I made it clear that monetary policies will be
normalized and there's no change to that plan," Lee said, when
asked if the benchmark rate could be raised at the bank's next
review meeting on Jan. 14.
Last month, the Bank of Korea raised its inflation outlook
for next year to 2% from 1.5% earlier, as it raised interest
rates for the second time since the beginning of
the pandemic, to rein in price pressure.
Lee has previously said another rate hike is possible in the
first quarter of next year as the bank keeps up its withdrawal
of massive monetary stimulus adopted when the pandemic hit
activity last year.
Thursday's report stressed that inflation is likely to stay
above its 2% target for some time, amid a solid economic
recovery and growing price pressure from global supply
bottlenecks.
Consumer inflation accelerated to a decade-high of 3.7% in
November from a year earlier, while core CPI, which excludes
volatile food and fuel, rose to 1.9%.
On Thursday, South Korea said it would reinstate tougher
social distancing rules to tackle rising new infections and
serious cases, after it eased the curbs 1-1/2 months ago in a
'living with COVID-19' policy.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)