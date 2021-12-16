Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea c.bank warns against inflation, leaves door open for Jan hike

12/16/2021 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a news conference in Seoul

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The chief of South Korea's central bank sees the increasing threat of inflation taking hold in Asia's fourth largest economy, he said on Thursday, leaving the door open for an interest rate hike as early as January.

The central bank's board needs more time to properly assess the economic impact of the latest social distancing curbs, but there is no change in plans to gradually normalize monetary policy, Governor Lee Ju-yeol said.

"We still see inflation at 2% for next year, but upside risks seem bigger, hence we described our outlook as 2%-range," Lee told a news conference after releasing a bi-annual report on inflation.

"Basically I made it clear that monetary policies will be normalized and there's no change to that plan," Lee said, when asked if the benchmark rate could be raised at the bank's next review meeting on Jan. 14.

Last month, the Bank of Korea raised its inflation outlook for next year to 2% from 1.5% earlier, as it raised interest rates for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic, to rein in price pressure.

Lee has previously said another rate hike is possible in the first quarter of next year as the bank keeps up its withdrawal of massive monetary stimulus adopted when the pandemic hit activity last year.

Thursday's report stressed that inflation is likely to stay above its 2% target for some time, amid a solid economic recovery and growing price pressure from global supply bottlenecks.

Consumer inflation accelerated to a decade-high of 3.7% in November from a year earlier, while core CPI, which excludes volatile food and fuel, rose to 1.9%.

On Thursday, South Korea said it would reinstate tougher social distancing rules to tackle rising new infections and serious cases, after it eased the curbs 1-1/2 months ago in a 'living with COVID-19' policy. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aPrivate sector overtakes state as North Korea's top economic actor under Kim -S.Korea
RE
01:24aReuters poll - short bets on thai baht, philippine peso, south korean won ease
RE
01:24aReuters poll - short bets hiked on indian rupee to april 2020 high
RE
01:24aReuters poll - long positions on china's yuan at highest since early june
RE
01:24aIndian ride hailing firm Ola raises $500 million loan
RE
01:21aAsian stocks extend rally as upbeat Fed stokes risk appetite
RE
01:19aLondon copper gains as risk appetite, supply concerns increase
RE
01:17aS.Korea c.bank warns against inflation, leaves door open for Jan hike
RE
01:15aHong Kong's jailed, exiled democrats lament Sunday election
RE
01:12aFed heads for the exits despite Omicron. Who will follow?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2General Announcement::Corporate Disclosure
3Western Areas : Enters Scheme Implementation Deed with IGO
4Tesla told France there was no sign of technical fault in Paris crash
5Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment

HOT NEWS