Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea cenbank sold net $15.41 bln for FX intervention in Q2

09/30/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Friday it sold a net $15.41 billion in the second quarter for intervention in the foreign exchange market - its largest sum on record - to soften the won's decline.

It was the fourth straight quarter the Bank of Korea net sold dollars in the local currency market and the biggest amount since the central bank began its quarterly release in the third quarter of 2019.

The Korean won ended the second quarter with a 6.6% loss against the dollar, which was about the same pace seen in the rise of the U.S. dollar index. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.1162 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7304 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 13377.97 Real-time Quote.10.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 0.98244 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012257 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.41% 0.57211 Delayed Quote.-17.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aGerman engineering business robust but energy costs biting - VDMA
RE
03:12aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital -Reuters witnesses
RE
03:12aThai current account deficit narrows in Aug, exports up
RE
03:10aFrench finance minister says he's "worried" about Britain
RE
03:05aLondon Stocks Seen Little Changed; Economic Worries Persist
DJ
03:04aGlobal dealmaking plunges as financing market hits rock bottom
RE
03:03aJapan's Kioxia says to cut wafer start production volume by 30% at 2 plants
RE
03:00aS.Korea cenbank sold net $15.41 bln for FX intervention in Q2
RE
03:00aAustralian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes
RE
03:00aKKR, CVC weighing stakes in Spain's Quironsalud -El Confidencial
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
3ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
4Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..
5Nomura : Appointed as Chair of Newly Established "GX Business Working G..

HOT NEWS