S.Korea cenbank sold net $15.41 bln for FX intervention in Q2

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank
said on Friday it sold a net $15.41 billion in the second
quarter for intervention in the foreign exchange market - its
largest sum on record - to soften the won's decline.
It was the fourth straight quarter the Bank of Korea net
sold dollars in the local currency market and the biggest amount
since the central bank began its quarterly release in the third
quarter of 2019.
The Korean won ended the second quarter with a
6.6% loss against the dollar, which was about the same pace seen
in the rise of the U.S. dollar index.
