"Consumer price growth will gradually ease as the base effect from (the government's) subsidies on mobile phone bills (last year) fades and the oil tax cut takes effect, though it will likely exceed 2% for the time being," the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

The BOK added that it is wary of the possibilities that the rise in raw material prices and global supply bottleneck may persist for some time, increasing inflationary pressures.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)