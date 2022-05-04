S.Korea condemns missile test by N.Korea, urges return to talks

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Security
Council strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic
missile on Wednesday, urging its neighbour to promptly return to
dialogue, the presidential office said.
The North's 14th known weapons test this year comes just
days before South Korea's newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol
takes office on May 10.
The missile flew for about 470 km (292 miles) to a maximum
altitude of 780 km (485 miles), South Korea's military said.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)