News: Latest News
S.Korea condemns missile test by N.Korea, urges return to talks

05/04/2022 | 02:38am EDT
SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Security Council strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile on Wednesday, urging its neighbour to promptly return to dialogue, the presidential office said.

The North's 14th known weapons test this year comes just days before South Korea's newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10.

The missile flew for about 470 km (292 miles) to a maximum altitude of 780 km (485 miles), South Korea's military said. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
