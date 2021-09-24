S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's daily COVID-19
cases topped 3,000 for the first time on Saturday as an outbreak
fuelled by three-day holiday this week continued to grow.
The country reported 3,273 COVID-19 cases for Friday, a day
after hitting the previous high https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-reports-record-high-daily-covid-19-cases-2434-kdca-2021-09-24,
the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on
Saturday.
Of the new cases, 3,245 were locally transmitted and 28 were
imported, bringing South Korea's total to 298,402 infections
with 2,441 deaths.
More than 77% of the domestically transmitted cases were in
Seoul and areas neighbouring the capital, where about half the
nation’s 52 million people live.
The mortality rate and severe cases remain relatively low
and steady at 0.82% and 339, respectively, helped by
vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of
severe COVID-19, KDCA said.
The number of coronavirus tests jumped more than 50% to
227,874 from a week earlier, according to the KDCA.
Authorities have advised people returning from this week's
three-day holiday to be tested even for the mildest
COVID-19-type symptoms, especially before going back to work.
The daily caseloads may continue to surge and peak by next
week as more people get tested after the break, Lee Ki-il,
deputy minister of health care policy, told a briefing on
Friday.
South Korea has given 73.5% of its 52 million population at
least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine through Thursday, and has
fully inoculated nearly 45%.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Samgmi Cha; Editing by Sam
Holmes and William Mallard)