S.Korea fin min: Inflation to exceed 6% as early as June

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation
is expected to exceed 6% as early as June, or possibly in July
or August, the finance minister said on Sunday.
South Korea's consumer inflation in May rose to 5.4%, its
highest in 14 years.
Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said the government was
watching the situation very closely and making an all-out effort
to stabilise consumer prices, during an interview with local
broadcaster KBS.
Choo said he did not see the Korean won's recent weakness
below 1,300 per dollar as a sign of economic crisis, as it was
in line with the dollar's strength globally.
He reaffirmed that the authorities would take market
stabilising measures if herd-like movements intensified in the
currency market.
South Korea's central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong said
last week that the country's June consumer price index was
likely to be higher than the May figure.
