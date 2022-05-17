S.Korea fin min: big-step hikes not discussed with central bank chief

"There was no mention of big steps when I had discussion with the Bank of Korea's governor," Minister Choo Kyung-ho said when asked by a lawmaker during a parliamentary committee session to comment on Governor Rhee Chang-yong's remarks.

Rhee said on Monday in response to a question by reporters after his meeting with Choo that he could consider implementing interest rises in big steps in coming months. This sent bond yields sharply higher.

Choo declined to comment on the interest rate policy, a responsibility of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board.

