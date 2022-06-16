S.Korea fin min downplays fund outflow risk on rate difference

"In the past, capital sometimes stayed here or even flew in more when there was an interest rate gap, depending on other conditions," Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters, referring to cases when U.S. interest rates were higher.

The comment came as an aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve has lifted the mid-point of the U.S. policy rate target range to just 12.5 basis points below South Korea's, from more than 100 basis points in January this year.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)