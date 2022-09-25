S.Korea finance minister says more FX stabilising measures on the way

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance
minister said the government would prepare more measures to
stabilise the foreign exchange market, while downplaying the
need for a currency swap arrangement with the United States.
The measures include using the government's foreign exchange
equalisation fund to meet shipbuilding companies' FX hedging
demands for their overseas orders, thereby increasing dollar
supply in the onshore spot market, Choo Kyung-ho said during a
televised interview on Sunday.
It is one of several measures authorities have reviewed to
ease volatility in the FX market, Choo said, with the South
Korean won seen weakening against the dollar at a much faster
pace than most peers in recent days.
Once in place, the measure will induce some $8 billion worth
of dollar supply in the local currency market by the year end,
according to a separate statement released by the FX
authorities.
It follows a $10 billion currency swap arrangement of
between the country's central bank and state-run pension fund
announced on Friday, a tool that allows the fund to finance its
overseas investment with the central bank's FX reserves, instead
of buying dollars in the spot market.
The authorities are also reviewing ways to help stabilise
the currency market by introducing measures related to local
residents' financial assets held overseas, a finance ministry
official told Reuters, without providing details.
Minister Choo, asked about the possibility of a currency
swap deal between the Bank of Korea and the U.S. Federal
Reserve, said it would definitely be helpful for the local FX
market but is not yet in urgent need under current market
conditions.
