S.Korea finance minister seeks to stabilise bond market

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister
said on Tuesday the government would take measures to stabilise
bond market if needed and review the listing of 30-year treasury
bond futures.
"Recent uncertainties in global financial markets have posed
as major risks to the bond market ... the volatility has sharply
risen due to changes in monetary policy stance globally and
continued inflation worries," Minister Hong Nam-ki told a press
conference.
"The government will actively take market stabilisation
measures such as emergency buyback of treasury bonds and policy
cooperation with the Bank of Korea if volatility is excessive,"
he said.
He also said the government would review the listing of
30-year treasury bonds on the Korea Exchange and was considering
whether to expand the issuance of inflation-linked treasury
bonds.
