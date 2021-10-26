Log in
S.Korea finance minister seeks to stabilise bond market

10/26/2021 | 03:35am EDT
SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday the government would take measures to stabilise bond market if needed and review the listing of 30-year treasury bond futures.

"Recent uncertainties in global financial markets have posed as major risks to the bond market ... the volatility has sharply risen due to changes in monetary policy stance globally and continued inflation worries," Minister Hong Nam-ki told a press conference.

"The government will actively take market stabilisation measures such as emergency buyback of treasury bonds and policy cooperation with the Bank of Korea if volatility is excessive," he said.

He also said the government would review the listing of 30-year treasury bonds on the Korea Exchange and was considering whether to expand the issuance of inflation-linked treasury bonds. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Giles Elgood)


