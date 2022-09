SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Thursday the authorities were closely monitoring the foreign exchange market as the dollar/won rate had strengthened rapidly recently.

Choo added that the authorities would take necessary measures in a timely manner to stabilise the market if excessive herd-like behaviours were to be seen.

The won fell for a second day to hit its lowest since late March 2009 at 1,395.7 per dollar. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)