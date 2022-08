SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said that the won's weakness was in line with other currencies and there was no need to worry too much, during a televised interview on Friday.

The comment came as the won hit its weakest level since April 29, 2009 at 1,328.8 per dollar. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)