S.Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 bln doses -govt official

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea is in talks with mRNA
vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to
produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the
capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior
government official said.
The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of
COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America
and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step
closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing
centre.
South Korea already has deals to locally produce three
coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford
University, Novavax, and Russia. It also has a vaccine
bottling and packaging deal with Moderna.
"We've been holding frequent talks with big pharmaceutical
companies to produce mRNA vaccines," Lee Kang-ho, director
general for the global vaccine hub committee under South Korea's
health ministry, told Reuters in an interview.
"There are only a few mRNA vaccine developers - Pfizer,
Moderna, CureVac and BioNTech. Thus there's a limit to how much
they can produce to meet global demand... South Korea is keen to
help by offering its facilities and skilled human resources,"
Lee said.
It's not immediately clear how advanced these talks are and
whether and when a deal will be agreed.
BioNTech declined to comment, Moderna and CureVac
did not reply to Reuters' requests for comments.
A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is making efforts to
enhance its COVID-19 vaccine supply chain but added "we do not
have anything specific to announce at this time."
Lee declined to name local vaccine makers which have the
capacity to produce mRNA vaccines immediately, but a government
source said they include Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
and Quratis Co Ltd.
Hanmi confirmed that it has a big capacity reserved for
Sanofi's diabetes drug and it can be used for COVID-19
vaccine production as the Sanofi project has stalled.
Quratis, which makes a tuberculosis vaccine, said its new
factory built last year can now be used for mRNA vaccine
production.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha in Seoul; Additional reporting by
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Michael Erman in New York and
Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)