Today at 09:43 am

STORY: Deadly floods in South Korea - after three days of torrential rain triggered landslides.

Dozens are also missing.

A major dam overflowed in the center of the country.

Thousands have also been evacuated as of Saturday (July 15), according to government data...

with thousands more subject to local government evacuation orders.

Meteorological data suggests more heavy rain is expected on the Korean Peninsula.

The country's national railway operator, Korea Railroad Corporation, said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.

Late on Friday a slow train was derailed, when a landslide threw earth and sand over the tracks.

The engineer was injured but no passengers were on board.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for the military to assist in rescue efforts, and work with government officials to mobilize equipment and manpower.