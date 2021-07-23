S.Korea likely posted biggest annual growth since 2010 in Q2; COVID-19 clouds outlook

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=KRGDPA%3DECI
GDP poll data
* Q2 GDP seen +0.7% s/adj q/q, +6.0% y/y - poll
* GDP data due at 8 am local Tuesday
SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy likely grew
at a faster pace in the second quarter on an annual basis,
posting its fastest year-on-year growth in a decade, as export
demand and investments continued to support Asia's fourth
largest economy.
While quarterly growth is seen slowing from a solid rise in
the first three months of the year, according to a Reuters poll,
the economy is expected to have posted the biggest year-on-year
growth since the fourth quarter of 2010.
Gross domestic product (GDP) likely expanded 6.0% from a
year ago in the second quarter, according to a median forecast
of 20 economists in the poll, up sharply from 1.9% growth in the
first quarter.
While analysts say the introduction of tough coronavirus
restrictions in mid-July likely hit third-quarter growth,
economists in a separate Reuters poll still expected South Korea
to post the fastest full-year growth this year in over a decade.
"Improvement in private consumption on relaxed
coronavirus-related distancing measures and continued growth in
exports would have led the second-quarter growth," said Ha
Keon-hyeong, an economist at Shinhan Investment Corp.
GDP likely expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in the
second quarter, slowing from a 1.7% rise in the preceding
quarter, according to the Reuters poll.
Annual second quarter growth was underpinned by a strong
rise in exports, buoyed by robust demand for chips, cars and
petroleum products.
Exports grew 42.1% in the second quarter - at their fastest
pace in 44 years - from a pandemic-induced slump in the same
period of 2020, trade ministry data showed earlier this month.
Economists worry that the country's worst-ever COVID-19
outbreak and a semi-lockdown in some major cities may put a
brake on the recovery going forward.
South Korea imposed the toughest coronavirus restrictions in
the Seoul metropolitan area in mid-July, but that did little to
contain a record rise in daily infections. Just over 13% of the
52 million population have been fully vaccinated.
"The key is the third quarter. With tougher distancing
measures spreading across the country as the fourth wave of
coronavirus materialises, recovery in private consumption would
probably be delayed," said Lee Seung-hoon, chief economist at
Meritz Securities.
Despite this, economists generally still expect over 4%
growth in 2021, thanks to strong exports and investments, and as
the government's extra fiscal stimulus helps cushion the
negative impact from the latest outbreak.
Twenty-six economists forecast the economy will grow 4.2%
this year, a separate Reuters poll showed, rebounding from a
0.9% contraction in 2020. That would be the fastest full-year
growth since 2010.
($1 = 1,148.8700 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)