S.Korea parliament approves 34.9 trln won extra budget

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's parliament on
Saturday approved a 34.9 trillion won ($30.31 billion)
supplementary budget to offer pandemic relief to households, aid
small businesses and create jobs, the finance ministry said in a
statement.
The supplementary budget, which was slightly increased from
the 33 trillion won previously expected, is South Korea's
largest on record for extra spending outside its annual budget.
It is also the second supplementary budget this year after
parliament had approved a 14.9 trillion won supplementary budget
earlier in March.
More than 80% of the population will be able to receive a
250,000 won cash handout, while small businesses will receive
relief packages.
