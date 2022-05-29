Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea parliament approves $49.5 billion extra budget days before local elections

05/29/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's speech on the government supplementary budget in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's National Assembly approved a 62 trillion won ($49.5 billion) supplementary budget on Sunday aimed at supporting businesses hit by pandemic-related restrictions.

The amount approved was 2.6 trillion won more than the 59.4 trillion won announced last month and will mostly be used for cash handouts for small businesses and self-employed people to make up for losses incurred due to COVID-19 restrictions, the finance ministry said.

The extra budget comes as the country is due to hold local elections on June 1, where South Koreans will vote for mayors and provincial governors.

The ministry said in a statement that it would not issue any bonds to fund the budget but instead would use tax revenue from existing spending plans.

($1 = 1,251.9900 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:12aTrial begins for Sudanese protesters accused of killing police officer
RE
11:11aPutting stamp on future, pope names cardinals with tilt towards Asia
RE
11:09aBiden to grieve with Texas town after nation's latest school shooting
RE
11:09aBiden to grieve with Texas town after nation's latest school shooting
RE
11:06aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
11:06aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:37aAustria's WIFO raising 2022 inflation forecast due to energy costs
RE
10:36aUkrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire
RE
10:35aNepal expects 5.8% growth as COVID-19 cases fall - minister
RE
10:33aChina-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
2Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
3Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
4Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
5Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas

HOT NEWS