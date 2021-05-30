Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea pledges bigger cuts to emissions, $5 mln for new green deal fund

05/30/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that the country will raise its goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and create a $5 million "Green New Deal" fund to help speed up developing countries' transitions to renewable energy.

Moon made the pledges in a speech to an opening ceremony for the 2021 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit, which kicked off for a two-day run online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the summit are calling for participating countries to take action to implement emissions targets made at other climate summits.

Moon said the country would raise its emissions reduction goal and unveil it at the U.N. Climate Change Conference to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

Seoul had set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 and pledged to reduce its emissions by 37% from business-as-usual levels by 2030, end funding of overseas coal plants, and introduce a carbon tax.

South Korea will also launch a $5 million "Green New Deal" fund by 2025 within the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and donate $4 million to support the operation of P4G, Moon said.

The GGGI is an international organisation that was set up in Seoul in 2010 to help emerging countries to fight climate change while boosting economic growth.

The pledges were seen as a bid to show South Korea's leadership as the host of the summit, though the country remains one of the world's most fossil-fuel reliant economies.

"We will support developing countries to devise tailor-made green growth policy," Moon said. "There needs to be greater support from developed economies for developing countries to facilitate a global transition to the low carbon economy."

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA  : PM's address in the 77th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat'
PU
09:26aBitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448
RE
09:24aMonsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast around June 3- weather office
RE
09:08aS.Korea pledges bigger cuts to emissions, $5 mln for new green deal fund
RE
08:55aVietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing
RE
08:54aNOC NATIONAL OIL  : Chairman meets representatives of the Norwegian Company Equinor A.S.A.
PU
08:46aMonsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast around June 3- weather office
RE
08:05aEgypt raises price of subsidised vegetable oil as commodity markets surge
RE
06:55aBritain to build new flagship to promote trade
RE
06:18aBANK OF ISRAEL  : launches a public information campaign via various media, to enhance the public's awareness of the use of the Credit Data System
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche
3Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448
4Monsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast around June 3- weather office
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : UK's Vodafone to build research centre in Dresden

HOT NEWS