STORY: The head of the district police force that investigated South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun over allegations of illegal drug use before his death...

defended the tough questioning of the late "Parasite" star at a news briefing Thursday.

Incheon Metropolitan Police chief Kim Hui-jung said the entire process was justified and done with Lee's consent.

"The investigation of the deceased was conducted based on specific reports, testimony and evidence, and under legally prescribed procedures."

Lee made three highly public appearances before police since October, the last time for 19 hours overnight, leaving the police station on Christmas Eve.

According to local news media reports before his death, Lee had denied he knowingly took illegal drugs and said he was tricked into doing so by a bar hostess who was trying to blackmail him.

The 48-year-old, who was found dead in a car at a park in Seoul Wednesday after being reported missing, brought an outpouring of sympathy from the film industry and the public alike...

as well as questions over the apparently harsh and public nature of the probe that fueled media coverage delving into his private life.

His film industry colleagues visited the memorial set up at Lee's wake.

The police probe comes as part of a crackdown by the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who called it a "war on drugs".