S.Korea police raid anti-North Korea activist office over propaganda leaflets

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korean police raided on
Thursday the office of an anti-North Korea activist group that
said it had released balloons into the North last week carrying
dollar bills and leaflets denouncing the government in
Pyongyang.
Such releases, though banned by a recent law, can provoke
condemnation from the North, which last year blew up a joint
liaison office and threatened military action after it was
angered by the propaganda leaflets.
Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant at
the Seoul office of Fighters for Free North Korea, a group led
by Park Sang-hak, who defected from the neighbouring nation in
2000.
"Seven police officers raided my office around 10:10 a.m.,"
Park told Reuters.
Police and military have been investigating the group's
claim that it launched 10 advertising balloons from border
provinces carrying 500,000 leaflets, 500 booklets and 5,000
one-dollar bills.
"The investigation has been underway and we served a search
and seizure warrant this morning," a police officer said by
telephone.
Seoul's unification ministry, which handles relations with
the North, said it had seen media reports of the search, but
declined to comment during the investigation.
On Sunday, Kim Yo Jong, a senior North Korean government
official and the sister of its leader Kim Jong Un, sharply
criticised the South for failing to stop the launches.
"We regard the maneuvers committed by the human wastes in
the South as a serious provocation against our state and will
look into corresponding action," state media quoted Kim as
saying, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)