News: Latest News
S.Korea president calls for measures to tackle inflation - News1

06/13/2022 | 02:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: South Koreans Mark Memorial Day

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered his top aides on Monday to come up with measures to help ease living costs amid red-hot inflation, local media News1 reported, citing an unnamed official at the presidential office.

Yoon also called for ways to reduce the impact on industries from the ongoing truckers strike, the report added.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS