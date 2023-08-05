STORY: The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will go on despite calls for it to be cancelled due to extreme heat.

That's according to the country's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Saturday (August 5).

"Regarding the operation plan of the Jamboree, the representatives of each country held a meeting today and decided to continue the event."

Tens of thousands of scouts, aged between 14-18 years old, had flocked to Saemangeum on South Korea's west coast.

Temperatures have hit over 91 degree Fahrenheit.

Hundreds of participants have already fallen ill due to the searing temperatures, prompting complaints from parents over the safety of their children.

Kristin Sayers from the U.S. state of Virginia said her 17-year-old son Corey's dream to take part in the jamboree, at a cost of $6,500, had turned into a "nightmare."

"It sounds like the problems with this go way beyond the heat. There's not enough food, there's not enough water."

The government promised more water trucks, air-conditioned spaces and medics in an attempt to save the event...

....which is set to run till August 12.

But the organizers suffered a fresh blow on Saturday when the U.S. and Singapore decided to follow British scouts lead by moving elsewhere.

As of Saturday there had been over 42,00 participants from over 150 countries camping at the site.

In an effort to calm the situation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to roll out tour programs showcasing Korean culture and nature in Seoul and other cities, and make it available for all scouts.

Some countries, including the Philippines and Argentina, have said they would remain at the campsite despite challenges from extreme weather.

The U.S. contingent will take part in a jamboree program on Saturday before moving to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys near the jamboree site on Sunday.

That's according to an email sent to parents that cited the difficulties posed by the quote "ongoing extreme weather".

Britain, the largest grouping at the jamboree, said on Friday they were moving to hotels in Seoul for the rest of their stay, to alleviate pressure on the site.

They were seen leaving the campsite on Saturday morning.