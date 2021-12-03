Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths

12/03/2021 | 09:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily 5,352 new COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths, while a nationwide total of nine cases of the Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/global-spread-omicron-cases-associated-travel-curbs-2021-11-29 variant have been confirmed, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.

The government on Friday announced that people visiting restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes. It is also reducing the limit on private gatherings to six people in the greater Seoul area, from 10 currently, and to eight from 12 for those residing outside of the capital, starting next Monday.

The hospitalisation rate was rising rapidly led by severe cases of COVID-19, with the number of serious and critical patients at 752 as of Friday, KDCA said.

South Korea has also confirmed three additional Omicron cases, bringing the total to nine after a fully vaccinated couple https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-reports-daily-record-over-5000-new-covid-19-infections-2021-12-01 tested positive for the variant after travelling from Nigeria last week.

To fend off the new variant, authorities on Friday announced a 10-day mandatory quarantine requirement for all inbound travellers for two weeks, halting exemptions given earlier to fully vaccinated people.

South Korea has been battling the worst wave of infections since July, when the daily cases stood below 2,000 until the government switched to "living with COVID-19 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-plots-course-scrapping-covid-curbs-by-early-2022-2021-10-25 ". The cases hit 5,000s for the first time this week, putting a strain on the healthcare system.

The country, which has fully inoculated 91.7% of its adult population, has so far reported a total of 467,907 COVID-19 infections, with 3,809 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President arrives in Accra for state visit in Ghana
PU
01:10aBitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176
RE
01:08aSri Lanka cenbank governor says remittances have dropped over past 6 months
RE
01:08aSri lanka cenbank official says do not want rupee to depreciate any further
RE
12:49aSri lanka cenbank official says reviewing possible illegal remittances
RE
12:46aBitcoin last down 12.7% at $46,946.11; ether last down 10.3% at $3,786.47
RE
12:42aSri lanka cenbank official says has seen $300 mln drop in remittances in just the last month
RE
12:40aSri lanka cenbank official says will work with local banks to ease and fast-track remittance flow
RE
12:38aSri lanka cenbank official says observed a drop in remittances over the past 6 months
RE
12:22aFinancial sanctions, Russia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Kellogg reaches tentative deal with union after 2 months of strike
3Facebook’s struggle with Gateway Pundit highlights challenge of contain..
4Bitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176
5Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors

HOT NEWS