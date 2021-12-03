S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily
5,352 new COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths, while a nationwide
total of nine cases of the Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/global-spread-omicron-cases-associated-travel-curbs-2021-11-29
variant have been confirmed, the Korea Disease Control and
Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.
The government on Friday announced that people visiting
restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces will have to show
vaccine passes. It is also reducing the limit on private
gatherings to six people in the greater Seoul area, from 10
currently, and to eight from 12 for those residing outside of
the capital, starting next Monday.
The hospitalisation rate was rising rapidly led by severe
cases of COVID-19, with the number of serious and critical
patients at 752 as of Friday, KDCA said.
South Korea has also confirmed three additional Omicron
cases, bringing the total to nine after a fully vaccinated
couple https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-reports-daily-record-over-5000-new-covid-19-infections-2021-12-01
tested positive for the variant after travelling from Nigeria
last week.
To fend off the new variant, authorities on Friday announced
a 10-day mandatory quarantine requirement for all inbound
travellers for two weeks, halting exemptions given earlier to
fully vaccinated people.
South Korea has been battling the worst wave of infections
since July, when the daily cases stood below 2,000 until the
government switched to "living with COVID-19 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-plots-course-scrapping-covid-curbs-by-early-2022-2021-10-25
". The cases hit 5,000s for the first time this week, putting a
strain on the healthcare system.
The country, which has fully inoculated 91.7% of its adult
population, has so far reported a total of 467,907 COVID-19
infections, with 3,809 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)