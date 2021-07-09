S.Korea reports third consecutive record high new COVID-19 cases -KDCA

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - South Korea posted its
highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 infections in the last
24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said
on Saturday, the third consecutive day of record highs in new
infection cases.
Starting on Monday, coronavirus curbs will be tightened to
the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions
for the first time, South Korea said on Friday, as the streak of
record new cases fanned concern.
The country reported 1,378 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight
Friday, up from Thursday's previous record of 1,316 a day.
South Korea has so far fared better than many industralised
nations in infections and deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.22%
and the number of severe cases at 148 as of Friday, which is
much lower than the previous peak in late December.
However, the rising trend has prompted a warning that new
case numbers may nearly double by end-July.
That has led to tougher curbs by the government including
people being advised to stay home as much as possible and social
gatherings restricted to two people after 6.00 p.m. from four
earlier in the day.
About 11% of South Korea's 52 million population has
completed vaccination, including receiving both shots for
vaccines requiring two doses, while 30% have received one dose,
KDCA said in a statement.
The country aims to reach herd immunity before November by
inoculating 70% of the public with at least one shot by
September.
South Korea's total COVID-19 infections to date stand at
166,722, with 2,038 deaths.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)